PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - A 36-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in an overnight shooting in Pine Bluff on Aug. 27.

The shooting happened on 34th Avenue near Fir Street. The homicide is the city's 14th this year.

Two of the shooting victims transported themselves to a hospital in Little Rock and another victim was taken to JRMC with injuries that were not life-threatening by ambulance.

Preliminary information gathered by police describes a car pulling up to a house and being shot by someone inside the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook and Text-a-Tip to 274637 Keyword: PBPD.

© 2018 KTHV