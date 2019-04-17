TEXARKANA, Ark. — On Wednesday, April 17, at 12:30 a.m. Texarkana Arkansas police responded to East Street, Village Park South Apartments, in reference to a shooting.

Upon officers’ arrival to the scene, it was determined 18-year-old Jaqualyn Paxton, suffered a gunshot wound and was being transported by friends to a local hospital.

Paxton later died from her injuries

The suspect, 19-year-old Markelle Davis, was located by officers and Miller County Deputies moments after leaving the scene.

Detectives determined an altercation ensued between Paxton and Davis in the parking lot of the complex when Paxton was shot.

Davis has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder. This investigation is ongoing.