On Sunday, Jan. 6, just after 5 a.m., Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) unit 87 was involved in a head on collision with another vehicle.

The MEMS crew was returning to Little Rock on I-40 near Morgan when they encountered a car traveling west bound in the east bound lanes.

The collision caused massive damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The two MEMS Medics were extricated, while it took half an hour to free one of the Medics.

One Medic has minor injuries, while the other is stable but will require surgery.

There were not any patients on the MEMS vehicle during the accident.