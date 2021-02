Deputies responded to a residential fire on West Justice Road on Tuesday night, Feb. 16

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a residential fire on West Justice Road on Tuesday night, Feb. 16.

First responders worked to extinguish flames and began to determine if anyone was present inside of the home.

Deputies say one deceased victim was recovered from the home, but has not been identified.

This is investigation is ongoing.