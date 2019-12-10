PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has reported a fatal deputy-involved shooting at 6:45 p.m. near the Martha Mitchell Expressway in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

According to the release, the deputy spotted a suspect wanted for multiple charges at a hotel on Commerce Road. When the deputy approached the suspect, the got into the passenger seat of a car and fled.

The deputy followed the suspect until the driver got to a railroad crossing, where the vehicle got stuck.

The driver then exited the vehicle and began to run, to which the deputy chased the driver. According to the release, the driver then turned around a pointed a gun at the deputy.

The deputy also drew his gun and fired "several shots" at the suspect, who continued running northwest.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections then released their K-9 dogs, who found the suspect approximately 100 yards from the scene. ADC officers asked the driver to put the gun down, to which he refused.

The release says officers then opened fire, killing the driver.

The initial suspect is in custody.