NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, April 25 at 11:05 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of a subject being shot at a residence on West 18th Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UAMS where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department arrived on scene and have initiated a Homicide investigation. This investigation is in its early stages and details are limited at this time.

The victim in this incident is not being identified pending the notification of the next of kin.

North Little Rock police are encouraging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please contact Detectives at (501) 771-7156 or the North Little Rock Tip-Line at (501) 680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

This is the second homicide for 2019.