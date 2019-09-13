NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7:24 p.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to 800 N. Beech in reference to a subject being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim has been transported to an area hospital and is being treated.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department have been notified and have initiated an investigation and are currently processing the scene.

This investigation is active and ongoing.