1 in custody after shooting at Collierville clinic

Collierville Police said they are investigating the incident, and the scene is secure.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person is in police custody Tuesday after a shooting at a Campbell Clinic in Collierville, according to Collierville Police.

The shooting took place Tuesday just after 2:30 p.m. at the Campbell Clinic on Poplar Avenue and Shea Road, CPD said.

CPD said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public, but are urging everyone to remain clear of the area for now.

The incident is still under investigation, but a viewer told ABC24 someone walked into the clinic and shot a staff member.

There's been no official word so far on injuries in the shooting, but CPD called the incident a single shooting, and told residents it was not an active shooter situation.