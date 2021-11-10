1 man dead, teen injured after Sunday evening shooting in Little Rock

Police say the teenage victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, officers responded to a shooting in the 9100 block of Auxor Road around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers were informed of a black Dodge Charger arriving at a place on Hutsell with victims from the shooting.

Police arrived at the new location to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. He was transported to UAMS, where he was later pronounced dead.

A teenage victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

There were two other individuals in the vehicle who were not injured.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Search Units were notified, responded to both scenes and began a preliminary investigation. Detectives also obtained witness statements.

This investigation is ongoing.