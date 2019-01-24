SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Lt. Traylor with the Saline County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 23-year-old woman and 1-month-old boy, mother and daughter, were shot at their home on Lorance Dr. in East End.

Deputies said both are expected to survive.

Lt. Traylor said deputies are looking for 49-year-old Shawn Schultz as a person of interest. If you see this man, please contact the Saline County Sheriff's Office at (501) 303-5609.

Saline County Sheriff's Office

The original story referred to the 1-month-old child as male. The child is female.