PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department are investigating a vehicle accident that left one person dead and another injured.

Police say the accident occurred on Thursday, April 16 just before 1:30 a.m. on Hutchinson Street between Industrial Drive and Smart Avenue.

A single vehicle was traveling south when it collided with a tree that had fallen into the roadway.

Names are being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

