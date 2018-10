SHERWOOD, Ark. (KTHV) - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is currently on the scene of a shooting on Hula Drive outside the city limits of Sherwood.

According to Lt. Burk, one person was shot and is in serious condition. Officers are looking for suspects.

PIO on scene of a shooting on Hula Drive outside the city limits of Sherwood. pic.twitter.com/I7woPv0idc

More on this story as it develops.

