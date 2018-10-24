SHERWOOD, Ark. (KTHV) - UPDATE - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office tweeted a BOLO alert for Derek Anthony Shockley in connection to the shooting. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The alert said that Shockley, 20, may be with Eric McMillon and he was last seen headed north on Batesville Pike in a brown or tan early 90s model Mercury Grand Marquis with fictitious tags.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

ORIGINAL - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting on Hula Drive outside the city limits of Sherwood on Oct. 24.

According to Lt. Burk, one person was shot and is in serious condition. Officers are looking for suspects.

More on this story as it develops.

