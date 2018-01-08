LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person that shot and killed Maurice Culberson on July 7.

Culberson was found by police suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his vehicle. He was transported to UAMS, but later died from his injuries.

The Major Crimes Detective Division is investigating the matter as a homicide and is looking for help from the community.

Please reach out with any information you may have.

Major Crimes Detective Division: 501-371-4660 or 501-404-3125

LRPD Anonymous Tip Line: 501-317-INFO

