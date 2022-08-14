Little Rock police investigate 11 shootings in one day

Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigating several incidents that happened in Little Rock on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several shooting happened in Little Rock on Sunday, as the Little Rock Police Department monitored them all with the help of Arkansas State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

As many as 11 shooting incidents happened over the course of the last 26 hours, and as a result of these incidents, as of 9:00 p.m., on Sunday authorities have reported at least three deaths and three individuals still being treated.

Little Rock police state that they now have two suspects in custody.

One of the suspects that's been arrested is Davis Jones, who is facing several charges including capital murder, criminal attempt to commit capital murder, 2nd-degree battery, terroristic act, possession of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The incidents all took place within close proximity to one another and authorities are all working together to determine whether or not the incidents are related.