DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - Between Monday, Oct. 15, and Thursday, Oct. 25, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department conducted an online predator and child exploitation sting operation which resulted in 13 arrests.

According to Investigator Chuck Barker and Deputy Jacob Cain, all suspects have been charged with Internet Stalking of a Child, a class "Y" Felony punishable by up to 40 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

Investigator Barker, among the individuals arrested and charged are convicted sex offenders, persons conspiring to take the juvenile victim out of state, persons who in addition to Internet Stalking of a Child also brought drugs and fire arms.

"We take these internet crimes against children seriously here and intend to continue to pursue these offenders," Investigator Barker said. "We need to understand that these types of crimes are not only a problem for the Feds, the state, and other larger Departments. We all have a responsibility to protect the children and based on this operation it's clear that these predators are close to home and our Children deserve for us to give this increasing problem our attention."

He also confirmed these details about the sting: The offenders thought they were messaging a Fordyce female teen, but they were actually talking to Investigator Barker and Deputy Jacob Cain.

"We only represented one type of victim," said Investigator Baker, "versus the potential list of victim criteria that could be represented, based on different offenders' sexual preferences of victim. If we would have portrayed a 9-year-old boy, for example, that would have presented different offenders."

All 13 suspects below have been charged with internet stalking of a child:

Justin Gregory, 25, Hot Springs, Ark.

Jose Moldonado, 28, Little Rock, Ark.

Christopher Evans, 33, Hampton, Ark.

Nephi Petitt, 24, Hot Springs, Ark.

Jordan Penton, 26, Bogalusa, La.

Richard Ashworth, 22, Benton, Ark.

Elijha Cohen, 27, Biscoe, Ark.

Robert Turner, 24, Gurdon, Ark.

Matthew Cockburn, 53, Lafayette, La.

Donald Snyder, 47, Bonnerdale, Ark.

Cody Burrow, 22, Bismarck, Ark.

Matthew Miller, 27, West Monroe, La.

Armando Flores, 29, Fordyce, Ark.

© 2018 KTHV