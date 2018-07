WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - A 13-year-old boy reportedly shot his mother around 4:40 p.m. July 27, according to Woodruff County Sheriff Phil Reynolds.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on County Road 790 in Maberry. They found a woman lying on the ground and attended to her. The 13-year-old was taken into custody.

The boy's grandfather told police the shooting was accidental. The sheriff's department is investigating the incident.

