BOONE COUNTY, Ark — The Boone County Arkansas Sheriff’s department is investigating a suspicious death.

Early Tuesday morning, Oct. 30, Boone County Deputies responded to a residence off of Olvey Road where there was an unresponsive 13-year-old female.

Upon arrival, officers found the teenage girl dead and along with evidence that indicated the death was a result of homicide.

At this time investigators are conducting their investigation as to who was responsible for the death. The body has been submitted to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office.

This is still an ongoing investigation.