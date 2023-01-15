Police: 13-year-old killed in alleged hit-and-run in Benton

Benton police are now investigating an alleged hit-and-run on Sunday, which took the life of a 13-year-old boy during the early morning hours.

According to police, the incident happened around 7 a.m. as authorities were sent to South Service Road.

Upon arrival, police located 13-year-old male that they believe was the victim of the alleged hit-and-run.

Police compiled evidence which pointed to a black Nissan Pathfinder, which had damage on its passenger side, as being involved in the deadly accident.

Authorities with the Benton Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division are in charge of the ongoing investigation.

Police encourage those with information to contact them at 501-778-1171 or at 501-776-5947.