14-year-old critically injured after drive-by shooting on Broadway, state police say

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A teenager was critically wounded on Sunday, Nov. 1 from gunfire directed at the car he was in as it pulled onto the I-30 access ramp at Broadway in North Little Rock.

The shooting incident was reported to Arkansas State Police at 10:20 p.m.

The 14 year-old male sustained a gunshot wound fired by an occupant in a yellow Dodge Challenger. The driver of the car carrying the victim and another teen proceeded directly to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in the aftermath of the shooting.