BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent accidental shooting death of a 14-year-old Jonesboro girl that occurred Friday, April 3.

At approximately 5:56 p.m., the 911 call center received a call from a female juvenile, also 14 years old, stating that she was playing with her father's gun and accidentally shot her friend.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel were immediately dispatched to the residence on Panther Heights Drive near Lake Norfork.

The 14-year-old victim was found lying on the floor inside the residence. She had been shot once with a small caliber rifle. Attempts to revive the girl were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead by the county coroner.

Sheriff's investigators were told that the two girls were playing hide and seek inside the house. One of the girls went to a downstairs bedroom and found the rifle, which she believed to be unloaded.

When the victim came down the stairs, the girls began laughing about the gun. The gun was loaded and was accidentally discharged. The gun in question was found and taken into evidence.

There were no adults at the house when the shooting took place.

The victim's body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Little Rock for autopsy to confirm cause and manner of death.

No foul play is suspected.

