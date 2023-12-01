Authorities arrest Arkansas teen wanted for capital murder

U.S. Marshals have confirmed that 15-year-old Tyler Bland, who was wanted in connection to a homicide at a Little Rock apartment, is now in custody.

On Wednesday morning, authorities discovered that Bland was potentially living near Spring Street in Little Rock. They were able to confirm after looking over video footage in area, which is where they saw the teen leaving a home on foot.

According to authorities, Bland went into custody without incident and they're currently holding him in the Pulaski County Detention Facility.

This comes as authorities had been pursuing Bland for nearly a full month, after he allegedly fatally shot a man at the Big Country Chateau Apartments on Dec. 26, 2022.

Following weeks of pursuit, the Little Rock Police Department requested for the United States Marshals to pursue Bland, who was wanted for capital murder in connection to the incident.

Over the weeks, Bland has been atop authorities' priority list, including for those like Deputy Jeremy Hammons of the U.S. Marshals.

Bland's arrest comes just a few days after Little Rock police reportedly spotted him in the area of Stephens Elementary and Central High School, which caused the two schools to be place on lockdown.

Hammons shared that there were close calls with catching Bland, as recently as last week, as they found and chased him.

Despite that, he was able to slip away in a residential area.

Authorities also expect that other people were aiding in Bland's continued escape, which they shared that they plan on exploring potential charges for those involved.