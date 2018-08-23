BOISE — BOISE -- Sixteen Treasure Valley residents have been indicted on a raft of charges including drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and trafficking in counterfeit goods.

The charges stem from two separate years-long investigations, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Bart Davis.

Ten of those 16 suspects are connected to a "multi-million dollar scheme" in which the defendants sold counterfeit cellphones and cellphone accessories using Amazon and eBay, while representing the items as genuine iPhone and Samsung products.

MORE: FBI raids in Ada County net arrests, indictments

The defendants include six people from the same family - Pavel Babichenko, Gennady Babichenko, Piotr Babichenko, Timofey Babichenko, Kristina Babichenko, and Natalya Babichenko - as well as

David Bibikov, Anna Iyerusalimets, Mikhail Iyerusalimets and Arthur Pupko.

The 10 face charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to traffic counterfeit trademark goods, and money laundering.

Investigators say the group bought the counterfeit technology in bulk from Hong Kong, then repackaged it in the Treasure Valley, before selling the phones and accessories individually online, telling buyers they were purchasing real iPhones.

The scheme had been going on for more than four years, according to Davis. Investigators estimate there are more than 25,000 victims.

"This is the first of it's kind that this office has handled before," he said.

In addition, six more people were charged with trafficking drugs. In that case, Tetyana Vasilevna Andriychuk and Pavel Matlashevsky are charged with distributing heroin, Alexandr Striychatskiy and Jeffery Scott Davis are charged with distributing methamphetamine, Sergey Zagorodny is charged with distributing cocaine and sale of a firearm to a prohibited person and Vadim Dmitruk is charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

There is no connection between the six people charged with drug crimes and the defendants in the counterfeit phones case, Davis said.

The announcement of the charges came one day after the FBI and other federal agents carried out a series of raids across the Treasure Valley. Davis said agents targeted eight homes, one business, two warehouses and a church.

The business raided was an unmarked storefront on Brider Street, just off of Chinden. According to records, the Babichenko family had filed to operate at least 14 separate businesses out of that location.

This story will be updated.

© 2018 KTVB