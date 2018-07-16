FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office made two arrests in connection to the Elvia Fragstein case.

16-year-old Robert Lee Smith Jr. and 18-year-old Tacori D Mackrell are both being charged as adults with kidnapping and theft of property.

Mackrell has been in custody since Friday, July 14, on unrelated burglary and domestic battery charges.

If you recall, Fragstein went missing after leaving a store in Conway on July 7, 2018. She was found dead along a road in Jefferson County July 11, 2018.

Smith and Mackrell are currently in Jefferson County awaiting transport back to Faulkner County. They will be held in the Faulkner County Detention Center awaiting a court date.

While the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has taken the lead on the case, investigators continue to work closely with the 20th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Conway Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Tacori Mackrell's last name. It was previously spelled Macrel.

