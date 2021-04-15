16-year-old boy fatally shot on Cones Road in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Wednesday night, April 14, around 9 p.m., officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to Cones Road in reference to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old boy, now identified as Cam'Ron Vallequese Coger, of Hot Springs, suffering from a gunshot
wound.
Emergency medical personnel responded, but Coger died due to his injury at the scene.
During the course of the investigation, 19-year-old Tyrese Darnell Davis of Hot Springs, was developed as a suspect and later located.
Davis was arrested and processed on one count of Manslaughter.
At this time, no other suspects are being sought.
The investigation remains ongoing.
If anyone has any additional information in reference to this incident, please contact Det. Mark Fallis at 501-321-6789 ext. 6720.