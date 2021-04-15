16-year-old boy fatally shot on Cones Road in Hot Springs

Sixteen-year-old Cam'Ron Vallequese Coger died after suffering from a gunshot wound.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Wednesday night, April 14, around 9 p.m., officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to Cones Road in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old boy, now identified as Cam'Ron Vallequese Coger, of Hot Springs, suffering from a gunshot

wound.

Emergency medical personnel responded, but Coger died due to his injury at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, 19-year-old Tyrese Darnell Davis of Hot Springs, was developed as a suspect and later located.

Davis was arrested and processed on one count of Manslaughter.

At this time, no other suspects are being sought.

The investigation remains ongoing.