16-year-old forced into car at gunpoint, taken to Little Rock bank to withdraw money

A 16-year-old boy was forced into a car at gunpoint and taken to Little Rock bank to withdraw money, according to reports.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police reports, a 16-year-old boy was forced into a car at gunpoint and taken to Little Rock bank to withdraw money on Saturday, Jan. 23

While walking his dog, the 16-year-old victim was approached by a blue Chrysler in the parking lot of McClellan High School. The victim said he was familiar with the driver who went by the name of "DJ."

The victim said "DJ" pointed the gun at him and told him to get in the car. The suspect drove to the Regions Bank on Baseline and Geyer Springs and forced him to withdraw money out of the account.

The victim told the suspect there was no money to be withdrawn, so "DJ' took his wallet containing $25, a debit and credit card. He also stole the victim's UGGs shoes valued and his iPhone 12.