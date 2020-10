The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of investigating a homicide.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 around 9:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to South Olive Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 16-year-old male inside of a vehicle. The male sustained what appeared to be gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Coroner Chad Kelley.