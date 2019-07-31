According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, two teenagers were involved in an altercation and shots were fired outside a liquor store in what detectives said might have been from car-to-car.

A 17-year-old boy died from his injuries, and a 15-year-old has been taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old victim was the only person in the car that witnesses saw in a ditch at the crime scene.

According to reports, the 15-year-old was dropped off down the road.

More on this story as it develops.