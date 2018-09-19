BRYANT, Ark. (KTHV) - On Tuesday, Sept. 18, the Bryant Police Department School Resource Officers were called to investigate an incident, which had occurred earlier in the day.

Police said a student, 18-year-old Cornelious Smith, was seen on video grabbing another student, a 17-year-old female, in the Bryant High School parking lot and choking her until she fell to the ground unconscious.

Two school administrators were seen in the video walking up on the incident just after she fell to the ground. She was taken to the school nurse for evaluation.

Smith was questioned by police at his home later that day and then taken into custody where he was originally charged with Aggravated Assault.

He had is first appearance in court Wednesday morning where his charges were upgraded by the Saline County Prosecutors Office to Attempted Murder.

This case is still under investigation.

