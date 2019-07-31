According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a teenager and an adult were involved in an altercation and shots were fired outside the LSL Liquor Store in what detectives said might have been from car-to-car.

Seth Taylor, 18, died from his injuries, and a 15-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, Taylor was attempting to sell marijuana to someone when he was shot.

One of the men involved in the robbery has been identified as 18-years-old Seth Allen. He has been arrested for capital murder.

The 18-year-old victim was the only person in the car that witnesses saw in a ditch at the crime scene.

According to reports, the 15-year-old was dropped off down the road.

