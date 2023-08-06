Police: 18-year-old facing two murder charges in Pine Bluff

Police say Williams turned himself in on Aug. 5 and is facing two counts of capital murder, a first degree battery charge, and three other charges.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff teen has turned himself in after he was wanted by police for "multiple felonies" in connection to a fatal shooting that took place on July 16.

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced on Sunday, Aug. 6 that 18-year-old Jayvion Williams turned himself in around 11 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Williams is facing two counts of capital murder and one charge each of first degree battery, terroristic act, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and theft by receiving.

On July 16, police found a 17-year-old dead outside a home on the 2300 block of West 17th Avenue and a 14-year-old dead inside the home. Another person was also injured in the shooting.

Police say people saw a vehicle drive past the house when someone fired shot from a window.