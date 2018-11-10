LAKEVIEW, Ark. (KTHV) - On Tuesday, Oct. 9, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a report that a 13-year-old female was having sexual intercourse with an adult male.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police opened an investigation and interviewed the victim and the suspect, 18-year-old, David Walter Labrun, of Lakeview.

Laburn admitted to having sexual intercourse numerous times with the 13-year-old since August.

Following the investigation the case was presented to the Prosecuting attorney. Labrun was charged with Sexual Assault, 2nd Degree.

His bond was set at $25,000 pending his appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at 1 p.m.

