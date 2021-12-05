19-year-old found dead in Fordyce, police investigate

The body has been identified as 19-year-old Trevaughn Walker. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:30 a.m.

FORDYCE, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, the body of a man who was struck by gunfire was found early Sunday near the intersection of South Charlotte and Brown.

The body has been identified as 19-year-old Trevaughn Walker. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:30 a.m.

Assistance from Arkansas State Police was requested by Fordyce officials for help with the investigation.

Walker’s body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined.