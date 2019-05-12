LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, a shooting Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. left a 19-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds in his arm and back.

Police responded to a home on Pinewood Loop to reports of multiple gunshots and a shooting that had just occurred at the address. When they arrived, nobody was in the house and they didn't find any evidence of a shooting.

They received further reports that the victim was at a nearby Phillips 66 gas station along with a group of people ranging from ages 17 to 45 who were listed as victims and suspects in the police report.

One subject stated that they had heard multiple gunshots at 3517 Pinewood Loop and then witnessed "five to six" suspects moving around near 3503 Pinewood Loop, where police were originally dispatched.

They observed the suspects get into a green vehicle and a black SUV. Police later located the vehicle involved, reports say.

The 19-year-old victim was transferred to a nearby hospital where he was later released. All parties involved are in the process of being investigated, but there haven't been any charges filed at this time.

More on this story as it develops.