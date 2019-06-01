PERRYVILLE, Ark. — Perryville Police Officers have asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate the homicides of a man and woman who died following a domestic disturbance on Saturday, Jan. 5.

A Perryville police officer responded at 11:06 p.m. to a call reporting a disturbance on West Valley Street.

Once inside the home the officer witnessed two men fighting and one was armed with a knife. The officer ordered the armed man, later identified as 36-year-old Bobby Wyles, to drop the knife.

Wyles was taken into custody and transported to the Perry County Detention Center. He is being held at the local jail as the investigation continues.

Susie Fuller, 32, and Jerry Drinkwater, 36, who lived at the residence died at the scene.

The bodies of Fuller and Drinkwater have been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.