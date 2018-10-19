BAUXITE, Ark. (KTHV) - Andy Riner, prosecuting attorney for Polk & Montgomery County, confirmed two former Bauxite High School baseball players, Lorenz Fehrenbacher and Gage Lester, have been charged.

Lester and Fehrenbacher are facing charges of third-degree assault and hazing. Fehrenbacher is also being charged with third-degree battery.

Gage Lester, left, and Lorenz Fehrenbacher, right, were held at Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The two were expelled from school as the result of an investigation into an incident of sexual harassment and hazing in March 2018. The investigation began after a video allegedly shows students abuse and sexually harass fellow students on the bus.

Read more: Bauxite ballplayers expelled for sexual harassment after hazing incident

Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed Lester and Behrenbacher were booked and released in the same day, Thursday, Oct. 18.

More on this story as it develops.

