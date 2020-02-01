MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — According to the Mountain Home Police Department, two men have been charged with murder and battery after human remains were found in the Norfork area.

Police arrested Jeffery Scott Shepherd and James Edward Tyler Davis.

In September 2019, 20-year-old Tyler Wade Pickett was reported missing by his mother, who hadn't seen him since April 2019. On Dec. 5, police received a call from a citizen who said Pickett was dead and that his body was somewhere in the Norfork area.

The citizen provided names and information that allowed investigators to gather more facts that pointed to persons of interest.

The Baxter County Sheriff's Office had previously investigated a burglary that occurred on a property near Norfork where personal property was obtained that belonged to one of the persons of interest.

Police obtained a search warrant for an area on Windswept Trail and began searching. Investigators located remains, which consisted of partial skeletal remains and personal articles. The remains were later identified as Tyler Wade Pickett.

In an interview with police, Shepherd admitted to meeting up with Davis and Pickett on June 27 and striking the victim in the head with his fist, knocking him unconscious, and kicking him on the ground.

He stated that Davis then brandished a .22 caliber rifle, they walked the victim over to a rubbish pile, and the victim was shot multiple times.

A witness, who rode in the vehicle with Davis and Pickett that day, said she was unconscious while the murder took place due to narcotics she was given by Davis. She said when she awoke, she asked Davis where Pickett was. Davis allegedly replied, "He's dead. Don't worry about him. And they will never find the body or the gun."

Jeffery Scott Shepherd and James Edward Tyler Davis have been charged with Murder in the First Degree and Battery in the First Degree.

Shepherd is in custody at the Baxter County Detention Center. Davis is in custody at the Benton County Detention Center in Bentonville.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

RELATED: Human remains found under Alamo

RELATED: PCSO investigating homicide after human remains found, suspect arrested