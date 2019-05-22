LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 14, 2017, the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting just occurred at 5601 Asher Avenue.

As a result of this shooting, 19-year-old Michael Davis was located deceased inside of a vehicle and two additional victims were also shot.

Cold Case Investigators have continued to follow their investigative leads regarding this homicide. During the course of the investigation, 17-year-old Gary Bradley and 29-year-old James Langford were developed as suspects.

On May 21, 2019, arrest warrants were obtained for Bradley and Langford for Murder 1st Degree and two counts of Battery 1st Degree.

Bradley was located in the Pulaski County Jail on unrelated charges and served with his warrants. Langford is still being sought by detectives to serve these warrants.