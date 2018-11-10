MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) - Two men have been indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury after being accused of raping a nine-month-old child and recording it.

According to officials, the child’s mother reported the incident to police after she found videos of the crime on a cell phone.

In one of those videos, the suspect could reportedly be seen exposing and touching himself with the child, who was nude from the waist down, still in view. In another, the man was seen performing sex acts on the child, police said.

A WREG article from February 2018 stated the mother was able to identify one of the suspects using social media. She then took all the information she had gathered to police.

The suspects were later identified by police as Isiah Hayes, 19, and Daireus Ice, 22.

Hayes was indicted on aggravated rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Ice was indicted on aggravated rape of a child/ criminal responsibility for conduct of another and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

© WREG