CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) – A teen accused of killing a Conway couple in July 2015 pleaded guilty.

Hunter Drexler pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Robert and Patricia Cogdell. The couple was killed in their Conway home on July 20, 2015.

Drexler was sentenced to 25 years plus 15 years suspended sentence.

Drexler, now 20, was 17 at the time of the murders. Justin Staton, the couple’s adopted grandson who was 15 at the time at the time of the murder also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2016.

Two others, Connor Atchley and Anastasia Roberts entered guilty pleas in connection with the murders as well.

