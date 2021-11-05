Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office needs public's help solving 2007 homicide

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in relation to an unsolved case that happened 14-years-ago, taking the life of 20-year-old Stephen Woods.

Authorities say the incident happened Oct. 31, 2007, where they found 20-year-old Stephen Woods dead on the front steps of his home.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office were responding to a potential burglary at 3800 Vinson Road, which is where they discovered Woods' body.

Police are asking anyone with information that pertains to the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 501-340-6913 or the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 501-340-8477.