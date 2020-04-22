LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On Thursday, April 2, 34-year-old Elvin Williams III was driving a vehicle that struck a 21-month-old child at Madison Heights Apartments in Little Rock.

Little Rock police say Williams left the scene without providing proper information. The child spent several days undergoing medical treatment before being released from the hospital.

Hit and Run Investigators are asking for your help to locate Williams. He is aware of the active warrant but has not yet surrendered himself.

Williams is likely driving a green 2015 Dodge Challenger with Arkansas LPN “MKACYC”; or a teal Green 2008 Jeep Wrangler with Arkansas LPN “MKACJO”.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Hit and Run Investigators at 501-918-5108.

