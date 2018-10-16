JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man accused in a shooting that killed one person and wounded six others during a party at a club has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree battery.

Kalius Lane was sentenced Monday to a total of 40 years in prison for the 2017 shooting at The Basement, a club in downtown Jonesboro that has since closed. Another man previously pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension in the case.

Lane was set to go to trial this week on the charges.

Prosecutors say they believe there was a second shooter but that they don't have sufficient evidence to charge anyone.

Authorities say the shooting was a result of an altercation that happened outside of the party.

© 2018 KTHV