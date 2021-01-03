23-year-old Conway man dies after shooting on West Markham

On Sunday, Little Rock police officers responded to the 8400 block of West Markham in reference to a shooting.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Sunday, Feb. 28, Little Rock police officers responded to the 8400 block of West Markham in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male in the parking lot, later identified as 23-year-old Xavier Crosby, of Conway, suffering from a gunshot wound.

MEMS responded to the scene and transported Crosby to the hospital where he later died due to his injures.

His body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.