LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police are working a homicide that was the result of a shooting on Dreher Lane in Little Rock.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside of a vehicle, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Nixon, shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives determined there were two other individuals inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

The suspects were described as three males who took off in a dark colored vehicle. No other suspect information is available at this time.

