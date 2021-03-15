2 arrested after 10-year-old girl fatally shot at Boyle Park

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, Eric Hall Jr. has surrendered himself to detectives after his involvement with the death of 10-year-old Ja'Aliyah Hughes.
Hughes was shot at Boyles Park Saturday afternoon, March 13 and later died in the hospital.
Hughes was served with his arrest warrant after surrendering, according to LRPD.
On Sunday afternoon, the Little Rock Police Department also announced the arrest of Ladarius Burnett for his involvement with Hughes death.
LRPD thank the community for their assistance during this investigation in a tweet
"Because of you, we were able to make these arrests," LRPD said.