An Atkins man who once threatened to blow up Dardanelle High School and appeared in neo-Nazi clothing at an Arkansas Tech protest will face an assault trial after allegedly beating a man he lured to an address on Grindr in June.

Julian Calfy, 23, along with two others, John Carollo, 28, and Nicholas Holloway, 20, each face felony charges of second-degree battery in connection with the June 20 attack.

RELATED: Florida man writes anti-gay note to restaurant server, shoves note down female manager's shirt

The three men have been identified as members of an Arkansas-based neo-Nazi group.

The three are scheduled to appear before a judge in a consolidated case October 7 in Russellville.

The arrests came after Calfy called 911 and claimed the trio had caught a man in a vigilante child-predator sting, according to an incident report.

Holloway told deputies he posed as a 15-year-old boy on the gay dating app to lure the man to a home.

The victim, who also called 911, told deputies the three men pulled him from his car, forced him to the ground, beat him, and put a gun to his head before allowing him to leave, according to the report. As he drove away, the men damaged his windshield.

Carollo and Holloway are free on bond. Calfy remains in custody for a parole violation. He was convicted to 16 years for possession of explosives and threats to Dardanelle High in 2012 when he was a teenager.

He appealed the conviction claiming a parent should have been present for his interrogation, but an appellant panel affirmed the sentence.

RELATED: Students protest scholarship named after professor with alleged antisemitic beliefs

In April, Calfy waded into a planned protest staged by students at Arkansas Tech against a former professor they claimed had taught Holocaust denial. A scholarship had been endowed in the professor’s name.

Other known neo-Nazi leaders announced a counter-protest, but in the end, only Calfy appeared dressed in a t-shirt with a hate message and wearing swastika earrings. The confrontation remained peaceful and there were no arrests.