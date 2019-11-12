BATESVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, Dec. 10, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Batesville police officers were conducting a traffic stop on Harrison Street in front of Sears, at which point the operator of the stopped vehicle was being taken into custody.

While taking the vehicle operator into custody, another motor vehicle struck three of the officers on the scene.

All three officers were transported to the White River Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The case is under investigation. More on this story as it develops.