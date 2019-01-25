PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff residents took over city streets on Jan. 24 pleading and praying for a change in its community.

Detectives are on homicide investigation number three of the year, the fatal crimes happening within three weeks apart. Pine Bluff’s Faith Community Coalition Ministry gathered at the latest homicide scene to pray.

They hammered a cross into the ground at the corner of 24th and Lindon Street.

"The red represents the blood of Christ, the black represents death,” said Jesse Turner, coalition leader. "What we are doing is bringing life to the community. It's outrageous that we've had three homicides in three weeks."

Clergy members, law enforcement and concerned citizens came out to the gathering fed up with families in their neighborhoods losing loved ones to senseless crime.

"Due to the crime and the violence, we stay on alert,” said Yolanda Pitts, a Pine Bluff resident. “We never know where it's at and when it'll strike again.”

Group members introduced a newly appointed plan by city officials. The National Ten Point Model is a plan made up of recommendations and strategies to combat violent crime.

"We will go out during the night, during the day, and do peace walks,” said Turner. "We are capturing information from those people we come in contact with. If they need a job, we are collaborating with businesses right now, if they need a GED we are collaborating with educators.”

Turner said the plan has proven successful at reducing crime in cities like Boston and Cleveland, but parents, grandparents and citizens alike hope the same plan is the answer for Pine Bluff crime.

"I don't want my kids to be fearful of going outside or doing activities that they are used to doing,” said Pitts. “Faith is going to cause it to move, cause our prayers to be moved.”

Turner said this movement is a joint effort between clergy members, law enforcement, businesses, and the community in general.