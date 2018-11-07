SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - UPDATE: Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts says Christopher John Frey of Horseshoe Bend and Robert Lynn Pollard of Evening Shade were back in custody Wednesday night after escaping earlier in the day

ORIGINAL: Three inmates escaped from Sharp County Jail overnight on July 10. The staff discovered the inmates were gone at 7:30 a.m. during morning cell checks.

The missing inmates are identified as Robert Lynn Pollard, 18, of Evening Shade, Christopher John Frey Jr., 25, of Horseshoe Bend and Randall Paul Sledge, 31, of Conway, the Sharp County Sheriff's Office said.

Pollard was incarcerated for fleeing on foot, escape, possession of a controlled substance and alcohol-related charges, according to a press release. Sledge was incarcerated for fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot and charges from other agencies. Frey was incarcerated for criminal use of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving.

The Sharp County Sheriff's Office is investigating the escape and is asking that the public share any information they may have with the office at 870-994-7356.

